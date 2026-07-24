Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 402,688 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. $MYI

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI - Free Report) by 298.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,780 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 402,688 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.44% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth $4,652,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $1,523,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,926 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 102,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company's stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of MYI opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III NYSE: MYI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds, notes and other debt obligations issued by state and local governments, agencies and authorities across the United States.

In managing its portfolio, the fund generally allocates at least 80% of its total assets to investment-grade municipal debt instruments.

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