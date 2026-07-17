Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 44,346 Shares of PVH Corp. $PVH

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,262,489 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 4.94% of PVH worth $173,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 513.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PVH

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $79.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.75.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 1.76%.The firm's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. PVH has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.10 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. PVH's payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH's core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's and Olga.

PVH's operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

Further Reading

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