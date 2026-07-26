Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 90,203 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report) by 125.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,862 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 90,203 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,888 shares of the bank's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 122,821 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 35,574 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 39,490 shares of the bank's stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 219,185 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 707,605 shares of the bank's stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 41,156 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93. The stock's fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Huntington Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 10,568 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $190,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 267,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,462. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James D. Rollins III sold 223,522 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $3,878,106.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 612,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,620,889.25. This represents a 26.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $617,542 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntington Bancshares this week:

Positive Sentiment: HBAN reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.39, matching Wall Street estimates, while revenue came in slightly ahead of expectations. Management also raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $1.90-$1.93, above consensus, signaling confidence in continued earnings growth. Article Title

HBAN reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.39, matching Wall Street estimates, while revenue came in slightly ahead of expectations. Management also raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $1.90-$1.93, above consensus, signaling confidence in continued earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: The bank highlighted growth in net interest income, fee income, loans, and deposits, which supports the view that core business trends remain healthy. Article Title

The bank highlighted growth in net interest income, fee income, loans, and deposits, which supports the view that core business trends remain healthy. Positive Sentiment: Huntington also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.155 per share, which may appeal to income-focused investors and reinforces capital return plans.

Huntington also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.155 per share, which may appeal to income-focused investors and reinforces capital return plans. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive, with consensus calling the stock a “Moderate Buy,” but several firms kept only an “equal weight” view.

Analysts remain broadly constructive, with consensus calling the stock a “Moderate Buy,” but several firms kept only an “equal weight” view. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley and Stephens both lowered their price targets to $19, while Robert W. Baird raised its target to $21 and kept an outperform rating, leaving the analyst message mixed overall.

Morgan Stanley and Stephens both lowered their price targets to $19, while Robert W. Baird raised its target to $21 and kept an outperform rating, leaving the analyst message mixed overall. Negative Sentiment: Rising funding costs pressured Q2 margins, and higher expenses and provisions remain a headwind for profitability. Article Title

Rising funding costs pressured Q2 margins, and higher expenses and provisions remain a headwind for profitability. Negative Sentiment: The recent pullback in analyst price targets may be limiting upside expectations, even after the earnings report.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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