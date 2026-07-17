Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,345 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,454 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.35% of TKO Group worth $136,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TKO. M & L Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,978,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 711.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,810 shares of the company's stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 22,629 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $10,105,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,969,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,046,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,589 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $1,751,239.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 72,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,151,734.19. This trade represents a 11.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 10,805 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,897.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,625,093.95. The trade was a 7.51% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,679 and sold 28,696 shares valued at $5,511,785. Corporate insiders own 64.30% of the company's stock.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO opened at $184.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.38 and a 200 day moving average of $199.50. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.29 and a fifty-two week high of $226.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 117.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of TKO Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TKO Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "mkt outperform" rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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