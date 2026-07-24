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Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors $HQL

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
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Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL - Free Report) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,535 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 132,098 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.19% of abrdn Life Sciences Investors worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HQL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 200.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:HQL opened at $19.64 on Friday. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The stock's fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.4%.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Profile

(Free Report)

abrdn Life Sciences Investors NYSE: HQL is a closed-end management investment company that seeks capital appreciation through investment in the life sciences sector. Established in 1994, the trust focuses on equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and related fields. Its closed-end structure allows portfolio managers to maintain a stable pool of capital, pursue long-term investment strategies and employ leverage when deemed appropriate.

The fund’s portfolio spans both public and private companies, with an emphasis on businesses driving innovation in drug development, gene therapy, precision medicine and healthcare technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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