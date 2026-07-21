Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,474 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 60,454 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $24,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,517 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 521.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 127,389 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $348,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $92.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Read Our Latest Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 0.7%

ANF opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 52 week low of $65.45 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.76. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.34%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co NYSE: ANF is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

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