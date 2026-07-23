Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $11.38 Million Stock Holdings in NIQ Global Intelligence plc $NIQ

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in NIQ Global Intelligence plc (NYSE:NIQ - Free Report) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,276 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,694,019 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.34% of NIQ Global Intelligence worth $11,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new position in NIQ Global Intelligence during the first quarter worth $128,000. LB Partners LLC raised its position in NIQ Global Intelligence by 63.3% during the first quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 399,700 shares of the company's stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in NIQ Global Intelligence by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,734 shares of the company's stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIQ Global Intelligence by 244.5% in the first quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 35,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 24,881 shares during the last quarter.

NIQ Global Intelligence Price Performance

NYSE:NIQ opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.46. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. NIQ Global Intelligence plc has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

NIQ Global Intelligence (NYSE:NIQ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. NIQ Global Intelligence had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. NIQ Global Intelligence has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NIQ Global Intelligence plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James M. Peck bought 118,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 424,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,580,077.69. This trade represents a 38.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NIQ Global Intelligence from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NIQ Global Intelligence from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIQ Global Intelligence from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 price target on NIQ Global Intelligence in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on NIQ Global Intelligence from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NIQ

About NIQ Global Intelligence

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage.

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