Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $155.15 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 214.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,715,733 shares of the coffee company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,169,536 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.15% of Starbucks worth $155,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,149,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 299,833 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $25,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $8,811,000. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, Third View Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $231,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,045,856. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,687 shares of company stock valued at $889,033. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut Starbucks from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Starbucks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.42.

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Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $108.37 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $108.88. The company has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average of $97.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.88%.

Trending Headlines about Starbucks

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Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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