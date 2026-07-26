Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,747 shares of the company's stock after selling 532,697 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 159.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $240.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $297.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $282.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Stock Down 10.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $291.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.01, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.66. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.89 and a twelve month high of $499.48.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Manuel Alba sold 8,491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.38, for a total transaction of $3,892,104.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 286,863 shares in the company, valued at $131,492,261.94. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.04, for a total transaction of $270,997.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,472. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,676,845 shares of company stock valued at $444,928,806 in the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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