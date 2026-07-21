Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $23.56 Million Stock Holdings in Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI - Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,239 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 51,075 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.18% of Acadian Asset Management worth $23,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 380.2% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. WealthCollab LLC bought a new stake in Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter worth $97,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Richard Jonathan Hart sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $6,697,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 73,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,946,605.11. This represents a 57.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acadian Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAMI opened at $82.26 on Tuesday. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $85.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.73.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter. Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 185.73% and a net margin of 13.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadian Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Acadian Asset Management's payout ratio is 17.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAMI. Weiss Ratings cut Acadian Asset Management from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acadian Asset Management from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management Company Profile

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm's core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

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