Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $35.43 Million Stock Position in Ennis, Inc. $EBF

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,637,887 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 63,032 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 6.48% of Ennis worth $35,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ennis alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ennis by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 92,266 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ennis during the first quarter worth $319,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Ennis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 399.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 18.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 68,511 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company's stock.

Ennis Price Performance

NYSE EBF opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $540.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.27. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $22.36.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $98.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. Ennis had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Ennis's payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBF shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ennis in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ennis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EBF

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc NYSE: EBF is a provider of print and related products and services designed to meet the needs of businesses and organizations across a variety of industries. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ennis offers business forms, checks, manuals, labels, promotional signage and specialty packaging. The company also delivers e-commerce and software solutions that enable customers to manage orders, customize print jobs and streamline supply-chain processes through its integrated online platform.

Ennis's core product offerings include continuous business forms, laser checks and security-enhanced documents, as well as graphic communications materials such as brochures, catalogs and direct-mail collateral.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ennis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ennis wasn't on the list.

While Ennis currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here