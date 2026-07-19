Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $41.65 Million Stake in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,140 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 41,323 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.28% of SharkNinja worth $41,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in SharkNinja by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,268,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,836,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 10.3% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,046 shares of the company's stock worth $143,177,000 after purchasing an additional 130,121 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 39.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,337,735 shares of the company's stock worth $132,422,000 after purchasing an additional 377,544 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at $111,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,889,000 after buying an additional 709,494 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SharkNinja

In other news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $782,091.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $197,697.50. This trade represents a 79.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SharkNinja from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SN

SharkNinja Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SN opened at $154.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.12 and a 12-month high of $156.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $131.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.43.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 10.70%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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