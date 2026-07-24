Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,453 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 22,562 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $898,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 69,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 17.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,481 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Finally, MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH raised its position in Iron Mountain by 7.7% in the first quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH now owns 21,228 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of IRM stock opened at $124.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.08 and a beta of 1.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.77 and a 12 month high of $134.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is presently 380.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Iron Mountain

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total transaction of $244,011.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,184,078.12. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,474 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total transaction of $4,725,761.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,725,761.42. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,260 shares of company stock valued at $17,361,672. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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