Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 719.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,682 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEIS. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $315.14 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $324.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.91. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.40 and a 1 year high of $397.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $430.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Further Reading

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