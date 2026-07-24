Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $7.17 Million Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 254.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,028 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 8,000.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NFSG Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 578.6% during the first quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 95 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 0.3%

STRL stock opened at $717.34 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.02 and a twelve month high of $1,005.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock's 50 day moving average is $786.65 and its 200-day moving average is $566.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.83.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $825.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STRL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Argus initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $720.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STRL

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 28,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,985,656. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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