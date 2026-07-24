Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in National HealthCare Corporation $NHC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,535 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,931 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.32% of National HealthCare worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley Institutional Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley Institutional Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,407,000 after purchasing an additional 289,566 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in National HealthCare by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,687 shares of the company's stock worth $49,995,000 after purchasing an additional 157,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,440 shares of the company's stock worth $43,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,781 shares of the company's stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 26,020 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,210 shares of the company's stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at National HealthCare

In related news, Director Lisa Piercey purchased 949 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $184.26 per share, with a total value of $174,862.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,862.74. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.92% of the company's stock.

National HealthCare Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NHC opened at $221.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.63. National HealthCare Corporation has a twelve month low of $93.54 and a twelve month high of $232.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.45 and a 200-day moving average of $174.86.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $381.82 million for the quarter.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a boost from National HealthCare's previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. National HealthCare's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NHC. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of National HealthCare to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National HealthCare to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National HealthCare to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of National HealthCare to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NHC

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC) is a healthcare services company specializing in long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation. The company operates skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and outpatient therapy clinics. Through its subsidiary, National HealthCare Partners, NHC provides contract rehabilitation services, pharmacy management and clinical consulting to a broad network of senior living and healthcare providers.

Headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, National HealthCare Corporation has built a regional footprint across the southeastern and south-central United States.

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