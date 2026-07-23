Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $8.43 Million Position in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 75,463 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of FormFactor worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FORM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $118.00 target price on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore raised shares of FormFactor from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of FormFactor from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FormFactor

FormFactor Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of FORM stock opened at $113.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.33 and a beta of 1.22. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $160.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.97.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $226.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 6,328 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $793,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,025. The trade was a 54.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $424,172.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,268.77. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,534 shares of company stock worth $4,864,118. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report).

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