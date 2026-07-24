Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,789 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in nVent Electric were worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 575.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 436.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in nVent Electric by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,061 shares of the company's stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 57.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the company's stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:NVT opened at $158.64 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $164.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $184.64.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. nVent Electric's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's payout ratio is 27.91%.

nVent Electric announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Clear Str upgraded nVent Electric to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $190.57.

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Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $2,773,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,282. This trade represents a 40.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $677,843.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 49,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,257,472.61. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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