Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,527 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Altria Group were worth $24,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,980,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,282,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,830,531 shares of the company's stock worth $4,275,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,141 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,516,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,777,931,000 after buying an additional 6,265,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,984,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,651,383,000 after buying an additional 729,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,306,173 shares of the company's stock worth $1,286,174,000 after acquiring an additional 335,089 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $75.28. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.Altria Group's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 88.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 73,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,700.25. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,401.12. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altria Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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