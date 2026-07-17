Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930,685 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 76,090 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.24% of Vertiv worth $241,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $808,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,670,007 shares of the company's stock worth $432,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,749 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,110 shares of the company's stock worth $324,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,110 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 49.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,033,000 after acquiring an additional 930,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $125,331,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $293.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a PE ratio of 73.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.03. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $321.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.26. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $118.70 and a twelve month high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Trending Headlines about Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Baird initiated coverage on Vertiv with an Outperform rating and a $370 price target , citing strength in data center demand and the company’s role in powering AI infrastructure. Vertiv (VRT) Stock: Baird Initiates Coverage With $370 Price Target and Outperform Rating

Baird initiated coverage on Vertiv with an rating and a , citing strength in data center demand and the company’s role in powering AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Another report highlighted Vertiv as a beneficiary of the AI data center power buildout, reinforcing the growth narrative around cooling, power management, and backup infrastructure. Vertiv rated outperform in new coverage at Baird on data center demand

Another report highlighted Vertiv as a beneficiary of the AI data center power buildout, reinforcing the growth narrative around cooling, power management, and backup infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada kept an Outperform rating on Vertiv, even after trimming its price target from $435 to $418 , which still implies meaningful upside from current levels.

Royal Bank of Canada kept an rating on Vertiv, even after trimming its price target from , which still implies meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Vertiv announced it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 29 and hold a conference call the same day, which sets up the next major catalyst but does not change fundamentals by itself. Vertiv Announces Date of Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Vertiv announced it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on and hold a conference call the same day, which sets up the next major catalyst but does not change fundamentals by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains generally constructive, with coverage pointing to a Moderate Buy view, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside but not a clear near-term acceleration.

Analyst consensus remains generally constructive, with coverage pointing to a view, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside but not a clear near-term acceleration. Negative Sentiment: The stock has faced some pressure after recent gains, and RBC’s reduced price target may have added to caution even though the firm stayed bullish on the name.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Glj Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $342.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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