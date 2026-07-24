Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $6.31 Million in Robert Half Inc. $RHI

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 255,739 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,309,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Robert Half as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Robert Half alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Robert Half by 19.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,352 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,813 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,359 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $16,603,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 91.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,719 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 94.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company's stock.

Robert Half News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robert Half this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Robert Half from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Robert Half from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Robert Half from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Robert Half from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Robert Half from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RHI

Robert Half Stock Down 6.7%

Robert Half stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $42.65. The stock's 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Robert Half's revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Robert Half's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.54%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest‐standing and best‐known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Robert Half, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robert Half wasn't on the list.

While Robert Half currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here