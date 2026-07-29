Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,296 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 137,329 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Trade Desk were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 1,016,743 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,596,000 after buying an additional 127,049 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,607 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 50,209 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 588,250 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 412,842 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $2,604,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $13,042,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "sell" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Trade Desk from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.43.

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Trade Desk Stock Up 5.8%

TTD opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock's fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $91.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.The business had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $678.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Trade Desk's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,134,816.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,912.86. This trade represents a 80.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

Further Reading

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