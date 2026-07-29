Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,348 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,075,913 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Samsara were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $13,464,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Samsara by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,142 shares of the company's stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 48,135 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Samsara by 2,444.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,787 shares of the company's stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Samsara by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company's stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Samsara by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,860 shares of the company's stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Price Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.43. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.38, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 3.32%.The business had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $455.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Samsara News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum improved: Samsara reclaimed its 50-day moving average, a signal that can indicate a developing short-term bullish trend. Samsara reclaimed the 50-day moving average

Samsara reclaimed its 50-day moving average, a signal that can indicate a developing short-term bullish trend. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term trend turned more constructive: IOT also crossed above its 200-day moving average, a widely followed technical threshold that may attract momentum-oriented investors and suggest improving long-term sentiment. Samsara crossed the 200-day moving average

IOT also crossed above its 200-day moving average, a widely followed technical threshold that may attract momentum-oriented investors and suggest improving long-term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Small accounting-officer sale: Chief Accounting Officer Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 960 shares for approximately $36,192, reducing his holdings by 0.59%. The transaction was made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, making it a limited signal of management’s current outlook. Kirchhoff insider sale filing

Chief Accounting Officer Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 960 shares for approximately $36,192, reducing his holdings by 0.59%. The transaction was made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, making it a limited signal of management’s current outlook. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales could weigh on sentiment: CEO Sanjit Biswas sold a combined 265,900 shares for about $9.53 million, while insider John Bicket sold a combined 263,900 shares for roughly $9.53 million. Each reduced ownership by about 71% in the July 21 transactions, though the sales were pre-planned under Rule 10b5-1. Additional sales the following day by both executives were smaller but add to the selling narrative. Biswas insider sale filings Bicket insider sale filings

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Samsara to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Samsara

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,653 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $135,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 425,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,727,960. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 960 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $36,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 162,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,137,560. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,611,371 shares of company stock valued at $152,423,795. Insiders own 35.13% of the company's stock.

Samsara Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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