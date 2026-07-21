Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 28,286 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,463 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,286 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Agilent Technologies worth $25,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $130.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $160.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The company's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

Further Reading

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