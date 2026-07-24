Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Amprius Technologies, Inc. $AMPX

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Free Report) by 700.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,398 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 377,485 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.31% of Amprius Technologies worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 61.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 1,385.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,383 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMPX. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Clear Str initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.50.

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Amprius Technologies Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:AMPX opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 2.25. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In other news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 3,208 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $55,145.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 801,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,774,518.90. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Donald R. Dixon sold 85,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,459,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 359,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,170,554.60. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 310,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,997 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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