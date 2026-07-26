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Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Sony Corporation $SONY

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Sony logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Free Report) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,546 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,046,250 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Sony were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 748.7% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 976 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Sony by 81.7% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Sony

Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sony

In other news, Director Kenichiro Yoshida sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $9,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 661,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,959,115.15. The trade was a 37.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hiroki Totoki sold 225,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $4,729,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 173,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,641,715. This trade represents a 56.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 771,838 shares of company stock valued at $16,866,580. Insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SONY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sony

Sony Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of SONY opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The stock's 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. Sony had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $32.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sony Corporation will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sony (NYSE:SONY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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