Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 125,721 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,807 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 125,721 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $25,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Dbs Bank raised Qualcomm to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $219.76.

Read Our Latest Report on QCOM

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $170.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.36. The company has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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