Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 263,505 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,855 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 263,505 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 30.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 147.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

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Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:DELL opened at $436.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.94. The stock has a market cap of $282.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 16,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.37, for a total transaction of $6,611,055.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 59,492 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $26,982,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 89,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,465,745.88. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Melius Research set a $565.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $494.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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