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Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 2,770 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. CAP Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $684.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $718.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $656.23. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $551.68 and a 12-month high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.8135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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