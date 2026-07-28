Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 397,140 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT - Free Report) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,339 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 397,140 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Weitz Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $12,178,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 100,000 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,348,340 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $102,623,000 after purchasing an additional 268,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 42,799 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 100,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,701,644.53. This trade represents a 3.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.2%

EEFT opened at $79.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.83. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $105.86. The company's 50-day moving average price is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.44.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.68 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 7.15%.Euronet Worldwide's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.570-11.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $95.00.

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Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world's largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

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