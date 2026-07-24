Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 50,605 Shares of First American Financial Corporation $FAF

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF - Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,353 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 50,605 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.12% of First American Financial worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 616.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 437 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1,107.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 568.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 749 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company's stock.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of FAF stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. First American Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.91.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.03 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 9.33%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Corporation will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. First American Financial's payout ratio is presently 33.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on First American Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First American Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on First American Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First American Financial news, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 5,823 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $399,632.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,850.05. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More First American Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting First American Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: FAF beat second-quarter expectations, reporting $2.08 in EPS versus the $1.80 consensus and revenue of $2.11 billion versus $2.03 billion expected, helped by commercial title strength, higher investment income, and better average revenue per order. Article Title

FAF beat second-quarter expectations, reporting $2.08 in EPS versus the $1.80 consensus and revenue of $2.11 billion versus $2.03 billion expected, helped by commercial title strength, higher investment income, and better average revenue per order. Positive Sentiment: Benchmark Co. initiated coverage with a Buy rating and an $85 price target , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Article Title

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage with a rating and an , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Several transcript and earnings-snapshot articles from Benzinga, Seeking Alpha, and other outlets mainly repeat the same strong quarterly results and conference call details, reinforcing the upbeat but not materially new narrative. Article Title

Several transcript and earnings-snapshot articles from Benzinga, Seeking Alpha, and other outlets mainly repeat the same strong quarterly results and conference call details, reinforcing the upbeat but not materially new narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged some future EPS estimates higher for 2027 and 2028, but cut its Q1 2027 forecast, leaving the longer-term outlook mixed while maintaining a Hold rating. Article Title

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and diversified real estate-related data and analytics. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, the company serves customers throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Its business is built on the underwriting capabilities of its title insurance operations combined with comprehensive closing and escrow services for homebuyers, sellers, mortgage lenders and real estate professionals.

The company's title insurance segment issues policies that protect property owners and mortgage lenders against defects in titles, liens or encumbrances that can arise during real property transactions.

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