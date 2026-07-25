Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 55,077 Shares of American Superconductor Corporation $AMSC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC - Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,601 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 55,077 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.31% of American Superconductor worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in American Superconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 438,875 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in American Superconductor by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 308,515 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 134,287 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Superconductor in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 22.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,946 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMSC shares. Freedom Capital upgraded American Superconductor to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised American Superconductor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 16,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $603,581.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,131,929 shares in the company, valued at $42,390,741.05. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $253,566.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 334,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,525,762.42. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 37,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,119 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Superconductor Stock Down 7.5%

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 3.22. American Superconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $70.49. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.90.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. American Superconductor had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $86.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $82.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. American Superconductor's quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. American Superconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation NASDAQ: AMSC is a technology company specializing in power electronics and high-temperature superconductor systems. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts, AMSC develops hardware and software solutions aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability and stability of electric power systems and renewable energy infrastructure. The company's engineering expertise spans from the lab scale to full commercial deployment, with a focus on tackling grid integration challenges for utilities and independent power producers.

AMSC's portfolio includes superconducting wire and cryogenic systems, power grid stabilization devices, and turnkey wind turbine electronics.

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