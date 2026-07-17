Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 90,783 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,857,822 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 90,783 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.15% of Arista Networks worth $231,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the technology company's stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Arista Networks by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 247 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.7% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 870 shares of the technology company's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 234,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.18, for a total transaction of $43,908,310.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,134,207 shares in the company, valued at $961,020,866.26. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total transaction of $1,336,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 192,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,131,150.98. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,092,983 shares of company stock valued at $519,161,650. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.2%

Arista Networks stock opened at $168.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.99 and a 12 month high of $189.82. The company has a market capitalization of $211.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $188.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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