Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 91,994 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,205 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 91,994 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.09% of Rollins worth $23,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,669,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Rollins by 188.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,908,818 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $155,335,000 after buying an additional 1,899,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,282,523 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,297,717,000 after buying an additional 1,562,241 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Rollins by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,131,337 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $167,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 11,772.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,084,398 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $65,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROL. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.87.

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Rollins Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.23.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $906.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Rollins

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About Rollins

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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