Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,844 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $55,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FISV. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Fiserv from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $91.00 price target (down from $99.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.57.

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Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $51.02 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $144.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The business's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 10,060 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $499,982.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 184,107 shares in the company, valued at $9,150,117.90. The trade was a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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