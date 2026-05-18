Allworth Financial LP Acquires 14,051 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 425.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,350 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 14,051 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,967,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,327,002,000 after buying an additional 1,029,623 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,477,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $699,357,000 after buying an additional 1,607,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,219,148 shares of the company's stock worth $595,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,647 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,645,846 shares of the company's stock worth $218,282,000 after purchasing an additional 836,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,644,822 shares of the company's stock worth $228,222,000 after purchasing an additional 238,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 5,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $562,102.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 142,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,228,363.56. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,645 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $653,188.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 141,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,130,002.24. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 144,329 shares of company stock worth $12,364,989 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.78% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Zoom Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoom Communications from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised Zoom Communications to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Zoom Communications from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Zoom Communications from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoom Communications

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $100.16 on Monday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.15 and a fifty-two week high of $111.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 39.03%.The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Zoom Communications's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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