Allworth Financial LP Buys 73,651 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 256.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,415 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after buying an additional 73,651 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. National Pension Service raised its position in CVS Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,999,622 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $301,532,000 after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 316.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,432 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 79,340 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,204 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $19,391,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,116 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $16,971,000 after buying an additional 22,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 396,368 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $30,568,000 after buying an additional 258,050 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $98.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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