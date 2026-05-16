Allworth Financial LP Purchases 21,722 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,317 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 21,722 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Towne Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Down 3.1%

Amphenol stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The firm has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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