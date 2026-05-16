Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 178.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,418 shares of the cable giant's stock after acquiring an additional 161,879 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Comcast were worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 5.5% in the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.8% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 47,047 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Comcast

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Comcast's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Comcast's dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comcast to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. New Street Research cut their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research cut Comcast from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report).

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