Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 258.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,741 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 95,033 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 38,789 shares of the company's stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,335 shares of the company's stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33,666 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,803 shares of the company's stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 115,001 shares of the company's stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 56,437 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Nordea Equity Research cut Novo Nordisk A/S to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69. The company has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $81.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: Novo Nordisk reported encouraging early data for its oral Wegovy program, with trial results highlighting meaningful weight-loss efficacy and better tolerability, reinforcing confidence in the company’s GLP-1 pipeline. Article Title

Novo Nordisk reported encouraging early data for its oral Wegovy program, with trial results highlighting meaningful weight-loss efficacy and better tolerability, reinforcing confidence in the company’s GLP-1 pipeline. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent Q1 results beat estimates and it raised its 2026 outlook, suggesting the core business remains resilient despite a tougher competitive environment. Article Title

The company’s recent Q1 results beat estimates and it raised its 2026 outlook, suggesting the core business remains resilient despite a tougher competitive environment. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary is increasingly focused on Novo Nordisk’s restructuring efforts, oral Ozempic/Wegovy launches, and telehealth partnerships, which are being viewed as potential growth drivers. Article Title

Investor commentary is increasingly focused on Novo Nordisk’s restructuring efforts, oral Ozempic/Wegovy launches, and telehealth partnerships, which are being viewed as potential growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Hims & Hers noted a Novo Nordisk GLP-1 partnership as part of its weight-loss care expansion, underscoring broader commercial adoption of Novo’s obesity treatments. Article Title

Hims & Hers noted a Novo Nordisk GLP-1 partnership as part of its weight-loss care expansion, underscoring broader commercial adoption of Novo’s obesity treatments. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles discussed Novo Nordisk’s valuation, long-term returns, and stock forecasts, but these were mostly commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments. Article Title

Several articles discussed Novo Nordisk’s valuation, long-term returns, and stock forecasts, but these were mostly commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments. Neutral Sentiment: There was also a disclosure about gifted share transactions linked to CFO associates, which appears administrative rather than a major operating issue. Article Title

There was also a disclosure about gifted share transactions linked to CFO associates, which appears administrative rather than a major operating issue. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary continues to emphasize competitive pressure from Eli Lilly’s expanding GLP-1 portfolio, raising concerns about Novo Nordisk’s ability to defend its obesity market leadership. Article Title

Market commentary continues to emphasize competitive pressure from Eli Lilly’s expanding GLP-1 portfolio, raising concerns about Novo Nordisk’s ability to defend its obesity market leadership. Negative Sentiment: One analyst-style piece explicitly argued against upgrading the stock, reflecting skepticism that the recent rebound has fully resolved the company’s longer-term challenges. Article Title

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Novo Nordisk A/S, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Novo Nordisk A/S wasn't on the list.

While Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here