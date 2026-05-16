Allworth Financial LP Sells 76,322 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN - Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,604 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 76,322 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.11% of Eastman Chemical worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,069 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,145 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,327 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore set a $75.00 target price on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $71.54 on Friday. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.62%.The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Eastman Chemical's dividend payout ratio is 97.39%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company NYSE: EMN is a global specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. Its product portfolio spans performance additives, functional products, and engineered plastics designed to enhance the durability, appearance and performance of end products across diverse industries.

The company's main business activities include the production of specialty chemicals used in adhesives, coatings, building materials and consumer care applications, as well as high-performance plastics for packaging, automotive and electronics markets.

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