Ally Bridge Group NY LLC Makes New Investment in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. $CATX

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 926,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,864,000. Perspective Therapeutics comprises 3.1% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC owned 0.81% of Perspective Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,424,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 954.9% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,164,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,196,000 after buying an additional 2,864,582 shares during the last quarter. Spruce Street Capital LP bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,955,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,257,000. Finally, Yu Fan bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,401,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $12.62.

Read Our Latest Report on CATX

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of CATX opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $6.16.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a negative net margin of 17,982.69%. Research analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

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