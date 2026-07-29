Ally Bridge Group NY LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. $EPRX

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX - Free Report) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,375 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 262,480 shares during the quarter. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals makes up about 3.9% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC owned about 1.09% of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,828 shares of the company's stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 59,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 593.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 402.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 58,257 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 33,373 shares of the company's stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1%

EPRX stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 19.31, a current ratio of 19.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPRX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research raised Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: EPRX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's core strategy centers on selectively expanding regulatory T cells (Tregs)—immune cells responsible for maintaining self-tolerance and limiting pathological inflammation—through its proprietary platform. Its lead therapeutic candidate is currently in Phase 1 clinical development in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals conducts research and development activities across North America, collaborating with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its pipeline.

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