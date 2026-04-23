Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY Holdings Boosted by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Free Report) by 781.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,939 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 40,730 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 106.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,123 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 129,497 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 374.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 39,675 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,792,119.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 477,627 shares in the company, valued at $21,574,411.59. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes acquired 23,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 49,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,060,409.12. This represents a 92.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $45.68 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.18. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Ally Financial's payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

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