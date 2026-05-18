Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,453 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 5,176 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Reuters article

Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Positive Sentiment: UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Proactive Investors article American Banking News article

UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Seeking Alpha article Investopedia article

Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. CNBC article

Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor complex sold off today, and some articles noted that Nvidia’s China opportunity is still not fully secured because approvals, deliveries, and Chinese domestic-chip competition remain uncertain. Benzinga article CNBC article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $276.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $225.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $129.16 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.36 and a 200-day moving average of $188.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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