Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Position Increased by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.7% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70,300.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALNY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 target price (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $463.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $473,302.76. This trade represents a 70.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,120,156.06. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 7,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,214 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $282.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.68. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.77 and a 52 week high of $495.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.28 and a beta of 0.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company's revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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