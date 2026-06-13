Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Acquired by Polymer Capital Management HK LTD

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.1% of Polymer Capital Management HK LTD's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 979.5% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,565,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $6,185,846,000 after purchasing an additional 268,313 shares during the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $6,550,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $463.13.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $282.85 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.77 and a 52-week high of $495.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.31 and a 200-day moving average of $343.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.28 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,120,156.06. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 7,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,214 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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