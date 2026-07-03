Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Bought by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,222,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,293,516,000 after buying an additional 31,184 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,032,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,650,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,056,884,000 after buying an additional 151,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $895,816,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $691,771,000 after purchasing an additional 486,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $470.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 price target (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $461.39.

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Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total value of $755,340.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,156.06. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the sale, the director owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts now see significant upside for Alnylam, with a recent report highlighting an average price target of $436, which suggests confidence in the stock’s longer-term growth potential.

Wall Street analysts now see significant upside for Alnylam, with a recent report highlighting an average price target of $436, which suggests confidence in the stock’s longer-term growth potential. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and a $470 price target , even while trimming some near-term earnings estimates, signaling that the firm still expects strong multi-year earnings growth for ALNY.

HC Wainwright reiterated a rating and a , even while trimming some near-term earnings estimates, signaling that the firm still expects strong multi-year earnings growth for ALNY. Positive Sentiment: Komodo Health expanded its strategic partnership with Alnylam, extending work on Komodo’s Healthcare Map and Marmot analytics AI platform. The collaboration may support Alnylam’s data and AI-driven development efforts and reinforces the company’s commercial and operational execution. Article Title

Komodo Health expanded its strategic partnership with Alnylam, extending work on Komodo’s Healthcare Map and Marmot analytics AI platform. The collaboration may support Alnylam’s data and AI-driven development efforts and reinforces the company’s commercial and operational execution. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered earnings estimates for Q2, Q3, Q4, FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and FY2029, but also raised its FY2030 estimate. The revisions suggest some near-term caution, offset by optimism about Alnylam’s longer-term earnings trajectory.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $312.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 85.46 and a beta of 0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.11 and a 52 week high of $495.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company's fifty day moving average is $295.46 and its 200-day moving average is $328.42.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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