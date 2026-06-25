Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 15,629 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNY. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $463.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $294.06 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.11 and a twelve month high of $495.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.34 and a beta of 0.29. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $298.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.52.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,156.06. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,214 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Further Reading

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