Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 35,861 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 price objective (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $463.13.

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Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,302.76. The trade was a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,120,156.06. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,740 shares of company stock worth $2,420,214. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $293.17 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.11 and a 1 year high of $495.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.10 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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